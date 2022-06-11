Premium ENDURANCE CAR RACING 24 Hours of Le Mans 14:00-22:00

HYPERPOLE REPORT: Hartley secures pole position for No. 8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid at Le Mans Hyperpole

In LMP2, JOTA’s Antonio Felix da Costa led the way initially under pressure from Norman Nato’s Realteam by WRT Oreca. However a late dash from Robin Frijns of WRT in the No. 31 Oreca 07-Gibson secured the top spot for the class.

In the LMGTE, pole went to Antonio Garcia in his C8.R, and in the LMGTE Am, VIncent Abril was quickest in his Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

HOW CAN I WATCH 24 HOURS OF LE MANS?

You can watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+

Live coverage started on Wednesday afternoon with practice sessions and qualifying for Hyperpole. There was more live action on Thursday evening followed by continuous coverage of the main race, which starts at 2pm BST on Saturday, June 11.

