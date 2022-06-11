ENDURANCE CAR RACING
24 Hours of Le Mans
The No. 8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid of Brendon Hartley secured pole position for the start of the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans on Saturday.
In LMP2, JOTA’s Antonio Felix da Costa led the way initially under pressure from Norman Nato’s Realteam by WRT Oreca. However a late dash from Robin Frijns of WRT in the No. 31 Oreca 07-Gibson secured the top spot for the class.
In the LMGTE, pole went to Antonio Garcia in his C8.R, and in the LMGTE Am, VIncent Abril was quickest in his Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.
HOW CAN I WATCH 24 HOURS OF LE MANS?
You can watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+.
Enjoy the action ad-free on the Eurosport app and via eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android. You can sign up for discovery+ for just £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually.
We will also have rolling coverage on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.
Live coverage started on Wednesday afternoon with practice sessions and qualifying for Hyperpole. There was more live action on Thursday evening followed by continuous coverage of the main race, which starts at 2pm BST on Saturday, June 11.
