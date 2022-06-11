Early stages

Jose Maria Lopez was leading the way in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. A first stint was completed by Mike Conway, but the Toyota Gazoo Racing #7 was in prime position.

Despite starting on pole, the Toyota Gazoo Racing #8, which kicked off its race with Sebastian Buemi at the wheel, have found their fellow team members ahead of them and in control of the Hypercar category.

The start of Le Mans didn't come without drama. The United Autosport Oreca #22 was clipped by the WRT #31, sending the #22 car into the gravel . The WRT #31, which was being driven by Rene Rast, later got a one-minute stop-go penalty for its part in the situation.

In the LMP2 class, the JOTA #38 has been well in control up front thanks to a fantastic driver from Antonio Felix de Costa. The Prema Orlen #9 car has been its nearest competitor but was left sitting in third, behind the Team Penske #5.

Corvette racing #63 was in the front seat in GTE Pro with Weathertech Racing #79 leading the way in GTE Am.

All 62 cars were still competing.

