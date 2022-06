WEC

24 Hours of Le Mans 2022 - Watch scary moment Iron Lynx Ferrari does not see fellow driver and spins off

There was a dramatic moment for Pierre Ehret in his #75 Iron Lynx Ferrari as he spun off at the Porsche Curves when he did not see Francois Perrodo zipping through on his inside in his AF Corse LMP2 ORECA. Stream Le Mans 2022 live and on-demand on discovery+

00:00:39, 21 minutes ago