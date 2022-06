WEC

24 Hours of Le Mans - 'Take a lot of risk' - Tom Kristensen explains what you need to win the 'iconic' race

Nine-time Le Mans champion Tom Kristensen explains what it takes to win the 'iconic' race. Le Mans starts at 3pm BST on Saturday June 11 and will be live on Eurosport and discovery+, Toyota will be looking for a fifth win in a row. Kristensen holds the record for most wins at Le Mans, including six in a row from 2000 to 2005.

00:00:54, an hour ago