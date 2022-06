WEC

‘A biggie’ - Graff Racing’s Car 39 loses control and hits the barriers during Free Practice 3 at 24 Hours of Le Mans

The pit crew for Car 39 will have some work to do after Sebastien Page lost the back end and went into the barriers during Free Practice 3 at 24 Hours of Le Mans. Stream 24 Hours of Le Mans live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:00:43, an hour ago