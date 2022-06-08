Toyota set the pace in the opening free practice session of 24 Hours of Le Mans at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

The defending champions with their GR010 Hybrid came in first with a time of 3:29.441, driven by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa.

Just behind came the Glickenhaus SCG 007 C, driven by Ryan Briscoe, Franck Mailleux and Richard Westbrook with a time of 3:29.917.

And in third came the other Glickenhaus driven by Pipo Derani, Romain Dumas, Olivier Pla, clocking 3:30.102.

Toyota's other GR010 Hybrid were fourth with a time of 3:30.403 posted by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez.

In the LMP2 class, the United Autosports team of Alex Lynn, Oliver Jarvis and Joshua Pierson topped the timings with 3:30.238.

The practice session is followed by qualifying, which takes place at 6PM and will be live on Eurosport and discovery+.

The six fastest drivers in each class from the qualifying session will qualify for Hyperpole, and the top six from that session will determine the top six places in each class for the race.

The main race starts at 3pm on Saturday, June 11 and finishes at 3pm on Sunday, June 12.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE 24 HOURS OF LE MANS?

You can watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+

We will also have rolling coverage on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

Live coverage starts on Wednesday afternoon with practice sessions and qualifying for Hyperpole. There will be move live action on Thursday evening followed by continuous coverage of the main race, which starts at 3pm BST on Saturday, June 11.

