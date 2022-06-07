The 90th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place at the Circuit de la Sarthe this week.

The world’s most famous automobile endurance race will welcome a full crowd again after being held behind closed doors in 2020 and then with restricted attendance last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s all you need to know about how to watch and follow all the action with Eurosport and discovery+...

When is the 24 Hours of Le Mans?

The main race will start at 3pm BST on Saturday, June 11 and finish at 3pm BST on Sunday, June 12.

The full schedule for the week includes practice sessions and Hyperpole, which determines the starting positions on the grid for the race.

There are also other races taking place over the week at the circuit, including the Porsche Sprint Challenge France, which is open to amateur drivers, and the Ligier European Series, which was launched in 2020 and will be held at Le Mans for the first time.

How can I watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans?

You can watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+

Enjoy the action ad-free on the Eurosport app and via eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android. You can sign up for discovery+ for just £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually.

We will also have rolling coverage on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

Live coverage starts on Wednesday afternoon with practice sessions and qualifying for Hyperpole. There will be move live action on Thursday evening followed by continuous coverage of the main race, which starts at 3pm BST on Saturday, June 11.

You will be able to follow drivers around the circuit with 15 onboard cameras, while nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen and 2014 WEC world champion Anthony Davidson will be part of the presenting team along with Lesly Boitrelle and pitlane reporters Guenaelle Longy and Jethro Bovingdon.

The list of entrants for the race includes former F1 stars Kamui Kobayashi, Sebastien Buemi, Giancarlo Fisichella, Robert Kubica, and Esteban Gutierrez.

Movie star Michael Fassbender will also be making his Le Mans debut, sharing a Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR-19 with Zach Robichon and Matt Campbell.

What's the schedule?

The 24 Hours of Le Mans gets started on Wednesday and finishes on Sunday after the 24-hour race.

Wednesday, June 8

13:00 to 16:00 – Free practice 1

18:00 to 19:00 – Qualifying session

21:00 to 23:00 – Free practice 2

Thursday, June 9

14:00 to 17:00 – Free practice 3

19:00 to 19:30 – Hyperpole

21:00 to 23:00 – Free practice 4

Saturday, June 11

9:30 to 9:45 – Warm up

15:00 pm – The race

Sunday, June 12

15:00 – Finish

