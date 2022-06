WEC

‘It means a lot’ - Sebastien Buemi delighted to secure 24 Hours of Le Mans glory for fourth time

Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa took 24 Hours of Le Mans victory for the Toyota Gazoo Racing #8 team, and the former is already targeting a return in 2023.

00:02:07, 2 hours ago