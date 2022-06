WEC

‘It means a lot to me’ - Josh Pierson, 16, relishing being a part of the history of Le Mans

Speaking to Eurosport, 16-year-old Josh Pierson claims that he is relishing the challenge of 24 Hours of Le Mans. Despite being the youngest on the grid and making his Le Mans debut, Pierson knows that his calmness and maturity in the car will ensure he performs this week. His father was just as complimentary of his son's ability in the car and does not think his age will play a huge factor.

