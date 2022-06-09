Sebastian Ogier is racing for the Richard Miller Racing Team at this week's 24 Hours of Le Mans in France, and he spoke to Eurosport about his ambitions for the race.

Ogier is an eight-time World Rally Championship winner and has switched to endurance for his first participation in the legendary event.

Speaking ahead of the race, he discussed his ultimate goal of reaching the finish line, with one caveat.

What are you feeling ahead of your first Le Mans 24 Hours?

The watchword is excitement. I am happy to be here. I want to make the most of it. It’s a great opportunity for me to be here. We’ve prepared a little at Sebring and Spa. This, it’s the high point of my season and my mini-WEC schedule. I want to enjoy myself.

Do you have any apprehension?

Honestly, I don’t put myself under too much pressure. Of course, a little nerves are always there. I know that there can be very different conditions. Ahead of the race, the weather seems to be quite good for the end of the week, that’s a positive sign. I am expecting a difficult course, long and I hope we make it to the end. That’s the goal. I was a little unhappy because I wanted to drive more. I hope I get the opportunity this weekend.

What are your initial impressions of this legendary circuit?

It was good to have the test day on Sunday. That let me get a rough idea of the track. It was interesting to do a few laps. From now, everything will pass very quickly. The tests aren’t very long because they are shared between the three drivers. The course is really great to drive, the prototypes have more or less been designed to go through tracks like this, very quickly. Particularly the Porsches, which is many drivers’ favourite. I would say the same.

What’s so good about them?

Because they are so fast they generate a lot of downforce with the aerodynamics. That lets you use lots of speed, you can stay in fifth gear for most of the track, which is great. Even if I knew that already, it’s even better. For me, that’s what I found out. I am desperate to get out there with 60 cars.

You deliberately lost weight for this race...

I don’t know if I have to talk about this (laughs). I have lost two kilos, but it’s not the end of the world. If I lost any more there would be nothing left of me, and it wouldn’t be fun anymore. In motorsport, weight is the enemy. I know that I’m a bit too heavy anyway. I tried to do my best.

What do you want from the race?

To get to the end, to enjoy it and to get into a rhythm. To get to the end of the course like this, that’s already good. We’re aiming for that, to finish is important. But to finish last would not be fun.

