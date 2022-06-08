Michael Fassbender is 'okay' after he crashed during 24 hours of Le Mans qualifying during his race debut.

The movie star, driving a Porsche 911 RSR for Proton Competition, crashed during his fourth lap of the LM GTE Am qualifying, causing a red flag.

He span out of control of control at high-speed straight into the barriers, but managed to drive back to the pits unscathed.

He had clocked a fastest lap time of 4:05.296, as qualifying for the hyperpole continues.

The Hypercars have all progressed straight into Hyperpole as there are only five entries in that class.

WRT's Robin Frijns clocked the fastest time in LM P2 qualifying with 3:29.898, and heads into the Hyperpole, with Laurens Vanthoor topping LM GTE PRO qualifying with Porsche GT Team in a 911 RSR.

Northwest AMR driver Nicki Thiim put his team atop the LM GTE AM qualifying.

The top six of each class will head into Hyperpole, with 23 cars on the track.

