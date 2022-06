WEC

'Really tight and very fast' - Tom Kristensen and Alexander Wurz give tour of Toyota cockpit

In a treat for Eurosport and Discovery viewers Eurosport expert Tom Kristensen was given a cockpit tour of last year's Toyota winner with Alexander Wurz, a former winner himself and now a member of the team's staff. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:03:30, an hour ago