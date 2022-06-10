Michael Fassbender gave his immediate reaction after the 24 Hours of Le Mans Hyperpole on Thursday night, and he was able to share a laugh about his performance.

The movie star, driving a Porsche 911 RSR for Proton Competition, is making his race debut at the iconic 2022 edition of the event.

After completing his stint and getting some confidence back, Fassbender spoke about his performance. The No. 8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid of Brendon Hartley secured pole position for the start of the 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours on Saturday.

"It was nice to get a bit of time on the track and I was consistent - consistently slow, but at least consistent!" he said with a smile.

"It was nice to get out at night. Obviously, that was compromised yesterday by my mistake so it was just getting back on track, building up some seat time and some confidence.

"The dream turned into a nightmare yesterday when I hit the barrier! No, it feels great. It is a huge honour and a privilege to be here. It was unfortunate yesterday, but nice to get back on track today.

"The mechanics did an amazing job last night. We really have a phenomenal team here. I can't thank them enough, they worked all through the night, got the car back in order.

"Luckily, I'm able to continue the dream because it could have been the end of the story yesterday.

"They have done a phenomenal job. I am so lucky with the Proton team, and the people here really are the best people. The mechanics, the team, the engineers and the team boss."

Earlier in the event, Fassbender said he was "okay" after he crashed during qualifying

He crashed during his fourth lap of the LM GTE Am qualifying, causing a red flag. He span out of control at high-speed straight into the barriers but managed to drive back to the pits unscathed and Porsche confirmed he was 'okay'.

He had clocked a fastest lap time of 4:05.296. The Hypercars all progressed straight into Hyperpole as there were only five entries in that class.

Huge crash for Fassbender in 24 Hours of Le Mans qualifying

- - -

