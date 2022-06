WEC

'The real unsung heroes' - The key role played by the marshals at 24 Hours of Le Mans for iconic race

'The real unsung heroes' - Eurosport's Tom Kristensen explains the key role played by the marshals at the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the iconic race. Stream Le Mans 2022 live and on-demand on discovery+

00:10:50, 35 minutes ago