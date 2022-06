WEC

Watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans podium ceremony as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga presents trophy to Toyota Gazoo Racing #8 team

Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa emerged victorious at 24 Hours of Le Mans and they enjoyed their celebrations on the podium in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

00:07:25, 24 minutes ago