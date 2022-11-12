Toyota had a stellar event in Bahrain, as Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez claimed the win from the No. 8 car of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa who celebrated taking the FIA World Endurance Championship drivers’ title.

The Japanese manufacturer has dominated WEC, and victory in Bahrain was its fourth consecutive title.

The No. 8 crew began the race in pole, but Conway had greater pace in the No. 7 car and he took over the lead.

Kobayashi extended the advantage, handing over a strong position to Lopez and he was able to take the chequered flag 45 seconds to the good.

“The team did a great job,” Kobayashi said after he and his team-mates won their second race of the season. “We made one-two in the end and won the championship and the team title.

“Thanks for all the support and the sponsors as well.

“We did a great job.”

The Alpine ELF Team of Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Andre Negrao came home in third, but well adrift of the pace of the Toyotas.

