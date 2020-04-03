Watch Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual LIVE on Eurosport

VIP vehicles driven by well-known professional racers will join the teams and drivers that have officially registered for this year’s real Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup season. The season takes off this Saturday (4 April) with a double-header event on the virtual version of the Spanish Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“The Supercup is the pinnacle of Porsche’s one-make cups. I’m delighted that we’ve managed to come up with a great alternative under the current circumstances with no real motor racing. We have a top-class field and I’m very excited to see who’ll perform the best on a screen,” says Oliver Schwab, Project Manager of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

The eleven Supercup teams compete with a total of 22 drivers, among them the two Porsche Juniors Jaxon Evans (NZ/Momo Megatron Lechner Racing) and Ayhancan Güven (TR/Martinet by Alméras). Nine Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racers will be entered by partners and sponsors: The four Porsche works drivers Richard Lietz (Austria), Sven Müller (Germany), Nick Tandy (Great Britain) and Laurens Vanthoor (Belgium) helm the virtual vehicles fielded by App-Tech srl, Agility Management AG, ExxonMobil Oil Corporation and TAG Heuer SA. Porsche factory driver Simona de Silvestro (Switzerland) drives the Cup vehicle run by ABB. At the wheel of the digital racing car campaigned by Hugo Boss AG is Porsche Formula E driver André Lotterer (Germany). Porsche development driver Lars Kern (Germany) drives the ANSYS vehicle. Christian Engelhardt (Germany) and Fabienne Wohlwend (Liechtenstein) also take on the challenge in the Cup cars of ZF Friedrichshafen AG and the Vodafone Group Plc.

The first event of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition will be broadcast on Eurosport.com and https://www.facebook.com/Eurosport/

The commentary will be provided by the former Supercup driver and current Eurosport expert, Jan Seyffarth.

Last Sunday, contestants had the chance to take part in a nine-hour test on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The fastest time of the day was set by Porsche Junior Jaxon Evans, with the 23-year-old lapping the virtual circuit in a time of 1:47.738 minutes. The Luxembourger Dylan Pereira (BWT Lechner Racing/1:47.870 minutes) and Larry ten Voorde (Team GP Elite/1:47.906 minutes) from the Netherlands rounded off the top three.

The Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition utilises the iRacing simulation portal. The calendar consists of four events – each with two 25-minute races. The first double-header round on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is followed by three more meetings at the Silverstone Circuit (Great Britain/18 April), the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium/25 April) and the Autodromo Nazionale Monza (Italy/16 May).

THE SCHEDULE 4 APRIL

15:00 - 16:00 - Qualifying

15:20 - 15:45 - Race 1

15:50 - 16:10 - Warm-up

16:12 - 16:37 - Race 2

(All times CEST)