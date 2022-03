WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Toyota's Jose Maria Lopez sees his car turned upside down, causes red flag after a heavy crash

The Sebring 1000 Miles FIA World Endurance Championship season opener was red-flagged midway through the fourth hour. The #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid, which had started the lap in the lead of the race, ended up turning upside down after Jose Maria Lopez hit the barriers.

00:02:38, an hour ago