Great Britain's Emily Muskett has become the first British European Senior Weightlifting champion in 26 years.

She took overall gold in Moscow, Russia, in the Women's 71kg class.

Muskett took silver in the first stage, lifting 98kg before she clean & jerked 129kg to take Gold in the second stage, producing an overall total if 227kg to win overall gold.

The last British weightlifter crowned a European Senior Champion was Myrtle Augee who won her second continental title in the Women’s 83kg+ category at Beersheba, Israel, in 1995.

