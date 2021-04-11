Emily Campbell put up a dominant display in the 87kg+ class to claim gold at the European Weightlifting Championship in Moscow.

Emily Muskett became the first Brit to win gold at the European Championship in 26 years when triumphing in the 71kg class , and Campbell followed her team-mate's lead.

It was a performance of complete dominance, as she snatched 122kg to set a new British record and claim gold at the interval.

Campbell lifted 154kg in the clean & jerk to take gold in that discipline, meaning her combined lift of 276kg secured the overall title.

In taking all three disciplines, Campbell became the first British lifter since Marie Forteath in 1988 to secure a clean sweep at a European Championship

Anastasiia Lysenko of Ukraine took overall Silver with a weight of 252kg and Turkey’s Melike Gunal completed the podium with a total of 243kg.

The win is a huge boost to Campbell’s prospects of securing qualification for this summer’s Olympic Games.

