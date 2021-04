Weightlifting

Tokyo 2020 - 'Vessel popper' and 'mad man' – Best weightlifting gurns at Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Weightlifting isn’t only about hoisting ridiculously heavy barbells into the air. Nope, it’s also about the incredible facial expressions on show… Will we see any more iconic gurns in Tokyo?

00:02:16, 08/04/2021 at 10:48