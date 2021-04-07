Sarah Davies set a new British record on her way to winning silver at the European Weightlifting Championships to move a step closer to securing a place at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 28-year-old, who’s an influential figure in the sport as chair of the International Weightlifting Athletes’ Commission, finished behind Romania’s former world champion Loredana Toma in the -64kg category.

Davies broke the national record in the clean and jerk by lifting 129kg, after she had equalled the British mark for the snatch with 101kg.

Weightlifting Dzhumabayeva awarded gold medal for 2018 World Weightlifting Championships 10/03/2021 AT 14:10

The achievement - which amounts to three silvers, one for each category and her overall performance - gave the Commonwealth Games silver medallist a huge boost in her bid to make the squad for Tokyo.

It also makes her one of the favourites to win a medal at the Games, with Romania likely to be banned from taking part in the competition due to previous doping offences.

"It was a phenomenal performance," said Ashley Metcalfe, chief executive of British Weightlifting.

Sarah has done phenomenally well to cope with all that has happened over the past year, and to balance her life well enough to go out on the platform and perform so well at a major championships.

London 2012 athlete Zoe Smith finished sixth in the -59kg category on Monday. Emily Godley goes in the -71kg division on Wednesday.

You can watch the European Weightlifting Championships on Eurosport 1, the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk.

Weightlifting Thailand, Malaysia weightlifters get Tokyo ban over doping 04/04/2020 AT 13:59