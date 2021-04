Weightlifting

Weightlifting: 'Unbelievable performance!' Emily Goodley creates history as European champion

Watch the performance from Great Britain's Emily Goodley as she took the European title in the women's 71kg class in Moscow on Tuesday. Goodley has become the first British senior champion in 26 years and just the tenth champion in British Weightlifting's 110 year history. It continues Britain's fine form in weightlifting.

