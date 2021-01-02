Linn Svahn backed up sprint success with a maiden 10km World Cup victory to take control of the Women's Tour De Ski in Val Mustair.

The 21-year-old claimed her first World Cup victory over the distance, beating Russia's Julia Stupak and American Jessie Diggins in a sprint finish.

Svahn’s compatriot Frida Karlsson set the early pace at the Swiss resort, the 21-year-old picking up ten bonus points for an intermediate sprint at 3.3km.

But the chasing pack reeled Karlsson in after a big effort off the front and the pre-race favourite faded to fourth.

Svahn leads the Tour De Ski general classification by 13 seconds and takes a six-point advantage into tomorrow's pursuit, the final day of racing in Val Mustair before the action moves to Toblach, Italy.

