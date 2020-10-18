Gino Caviezel took the lead in the first run of the season's first World Cup giant slalom on Sunday.

The top seven positions were just three tenths of a second apart, giving the Swiss leader only 0.15 seconds between him and Zan Kranjec, Henrik Kristoffersen and Alexis Pinturault behind him.

Caviezel was the best on a slippery course at Rettenbech glacier at Soelden, and posted a time of 1m 8.13s.

A stronger performance was expected by current overall World Cup champion Aamodt Kilde, but he lost his right ski on a bump on the course and was unable to complete his run.

The giant slalom is extremely competitive this season following Marcel Hirscher's retirement, with the Austrian champion six out of the last seven events.

Coronavirus loomed large over events with no spectators allowed, and Russia's Pavel Trikhichev, Alexander Andrienko and Ivan Kuznetsov were all self-isolating after two Russian coaches tested positive.

