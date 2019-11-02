Laframboise wins first Big Air

The young Canadian scored 90.00 and 82.50 with his first two runs which was enough to seal victory for him.

Compatriot Mark McMorris finished in second place just 4.50 points adrift, with American Chris Corning close behind in third.

Japan's Reira Iwabuchi comfortably took the women's event with 83.50 and 93.00 in her first two runs sealing victory before she took to the slope for her third.

Brooke Voigt of Canada finished second just under fifty points adrift, with Austrian Anna Gasser in third position.