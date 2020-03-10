It had been hoped that the final event of the season - originally scheduled for Spindelruv Mlyn in the Czech Republic - may be rescheduled, but that hasn’t been possible.

As a result, Ormerod - who has amassed the most World Cup points in the discipline this season - takes the crystal globe. She has 2,600 points - 400 more than her nearest rival, Laurie Blouin of Canada.

Ormerod is the first British woman to win an FIS Crystal Globe and the first British snowboarder to achieve the feat too.

“I’m so excited to be the overall World Cup slopestyle champion”, Ormerod said after her victory was announced.

"I have finished this season with five World Cup podiums, three yellow bibs and my first-ever overall World Cup slopestyle title and Crystal Globe.

“My comeback season has turned out to be the best season of my career so far and it’s been so much fun.”

Consistency was key in Ormerod winning the Crystal Globe - she recorded four podiums at the four slopestyle World Cup events she took part in.

Injury ruined her medal chances at the Winter Olympics two years ago and broken heel kept her out of competition for 18 months, but she has bounced back in style.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me, including my fans, my coach Hamish McKnight, GB Snowsport and my sponsors," Ormerod added, keen to share the credit for her success around.

As well as winning the slopesyle Crystal Globe, Ormerod came second in the overall FIS park and pipe standings, having also won a World Cup medal in a big air event. She was fourth in the final big air standings.

“Katie has made a phenomenal return to competitive snowboarding this season and has performed amazingly well," said GB Snowsport CEO Vick Gosling.

She is only the second British athlete to win a Crystal Globe after James Woods won the ski slopestyle Crystal Globe in 2013.