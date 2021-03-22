British freestyle skiing prospect Zoe Atkin built on her World Championship bronze by claiming silver in the sole halfpipe World Cup event of the season in Aspen on Sunday.

The 18-year-old scored 91.50 to climb the second step on the podium behind Canada's Rachael Karker, who finished on 93.25, while USA's Brita Sigourney took bronze.

The men's halfpipe was won by Aaron Blunck, who recovered from a brutal fall in his first run to float five double cork hits in his third and claim top spot with a score of 96.50.

"After my first run fall, I needed to completely regroup and remember that, honestly, I wasn't supposed to be skiing until this month," said Blunck, who remains on the comeback trail following a bad crash while on a training camp last October.

"I reminded myself to be grateful. After that, I knew my second run wasn't the best run. So third run, I knew what I had to do. I knew that I had to land. And I honestly couldn't be more stoked that I landed my third and final run and came out on top."

The 2019 world champion finished clear of Canadian Brendan Mackay, who scored 95.00, and Nico Porteous, who claimed bronze for Australia on 94.50.

British duo Gus Kenworthy and Sam Ward's respective scores of 83.75 and 43.00 placed them 15th and 31st.

