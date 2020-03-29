The 28-year-old athlete confirmed his decision on Instagram, saying:

"Time to hang up the ol' race skis. What a trip! Thank you all!

"Crazy what a sport can provide you. Just a young buck from a small town in Washington, got to travel the world with a bunch of amazing people. Made friends from all over the globe. Met a girl from a small town in France. Bit at the ankles of the worlds best.

"I'm proud of what I was able to achieve. Always hungry for more, but I'm sure that won't stop with skiing. Looking forward to the future... After the corona virus. Stay healthy everyone.

"Thank you so much for all the great memories ski family, fam family, coaches, volunteers, friends, and sponsors. That was one heck of a good time!"

Bjornsen competed at the 2014 WInter Olympics in Sochi, and the 2018 event in Pyeongchang

He is also a veteran of 126 World Cup events in the sport.