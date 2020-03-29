Weirather won a Winter Olympics bronze medal in the super-G at Pyeongchang in 2018.

She made her World Cup debut in 2005 aged 16 and achieved 41 podium finishes with nine wins on the tour.

The 30-year-old confirmed her decision on Instagram, in part because coronavirus restrictions prevented her from assembling a press conference.