French motorcycle rider Pierre Cherpin has died five days after crashing during the seventh stage of the Dakar rally, organisers said on Friday.

The 52-year-old, who was taking part in his fourth Dakar rally, had undergone neurosurgery and was placed in a medically-induced coma after the crash in Saudi Arabia.

WRC Indian rider Santosh flown to hospital after Dakar Rally crash 06/01/2021 AT 19:05

"During his transfer by medical plane from Jeddah to France, Pierre Cherpin died from the injuries caused by his fall during the 7th stage from Ha’il to Sakaka on January 10," organisers said in a statement.

"This 52-year-old entrepreneur and sailing enthusiast, had no other ambitions than to live an adventure, without really worrying about the podium: ‘I am an amateur, I don’t want to win but to discover landscapes that I would never have had the opportunity to see otherwise. Everything is exciting: riding the bike, living your passion, getting to know yourself’.

"The entire Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to his family, relatives and friends."

Portuguese motorcyclist Paulo Goncalves and Dutch rider Edwin Straver lost their lives in the 2020 edition of the rally.

The event started in 1978 as a race from Paris to the Senegalese capital, Dakar, but moved from Africa for safety reasons in 2009. It is now held entirely in Saudi Arabia after a stint in South America.

WRC Ogier set for seventh title after Evans crashes in Monza 05/12/2020 AT 15:18