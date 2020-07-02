Rallying-Argentina cancelled, Estonia to re-start WRC season in September

July 2 (Reuters) - World Rally Championship (WRC) organisers cancelled Argentina's postponed round on Thursday while announcing the season, halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, would re-start in Estonia in September.

It will be the first time Estonia, home of reigning world champion Ott Taenak, has featured on the WRC calendar. The short-format gravel rally based around Tartu is scheduled for Sept. 4-6.

The revised schedule published on Thursday sees Turkey following on from Estonia on Sept. 24-27.

Germany's round will be on Oct. 15-18, with Italy (Sardinia) on Oct. 29-Nov. 1 after being postponed from June while Japan is scheduled to end the season on Nov. 19-22.

Rallies in Belgium and Croatia could also feature with talks ongoing.

The championship completed three rounds in Monte-Carlo, Sweden and Mexico before the new coronavirus sent countries into lockdown.

Six times world champion Sebastien Ogier leads the standings for Toyota.

"Today’s restart announcement sends a clear signal that the 2020 WRC is back in business," said WRC promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla in a statement.

FIA rally director Yves Matton said he was confident there would be a minimum of eight rallies this year. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

