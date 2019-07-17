Rallying-Injured Evans ruled out of Rally Finland

The Briton is fourth in the world rally championship, 72 points behind Toyota's overall leader Ott Tanak after eight of 14 rounds, and has twice been on the podium this season.

Britain's Gus Greensmith will replace the Welshman for the Aug. 1-4 event.

"We suffered a pretty heavy landing in Estonia and have been advised to sit it out and focus on making a full and quick recovery," Evans said.

"It’s a hard one to take right now, but I have to trust the advice of the experts and the team have all been really supportive." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)