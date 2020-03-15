Rallying-Mexico round cut short by coronavirus restrictions, Ogier wins

The decision to end the rally after Saturday's second leg was to allow teams and officials time to travel home to Europe from Mexico.

The United States is imposing new restrictions on entry from midnight on Monday and battered U.S. airlines are planning more flight cuts. Some European countries have also gone into lockdown.

"A victory is a victory of course, but this one feels different from any other," said six times world champion Ogier, who had led the Leon-based event since Friday morning and whose win was the Frenchman's first with Toyota. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Kirsten Donovan)