The reigning champion finished 22.2 seconds clear of team mate Craig Breen with Toyota's French driver Sebastien Ogier third.
Six times champion Ogier retained the overall lead with three rounds remaining.
Estonia marked the return of the series after a six-month pause and the rally was the 600th since the start of the championship in 1973. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; editing by Jason Neely)
