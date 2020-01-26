Rallying-You think I'm fat? Sod off, says Loeb's co-driver

"To those who criticise on social media and suck their thumb on their couch, put your ass in a race car and live what we just lived," Elena said on Twitter.

"I'm a bon vivant, I enjoy life. To those who say I'm fat, I say sod off."

Elena and Loeb finished sixth in the Monte Carlo Rally, which was won by Belgian Thierry Neuville on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)