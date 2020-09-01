Jose Abreu had a two-run double among his two hits, and James McCann, Nick

Madrigal, Nomar Mazara and Robert also had two hits for Chicago, which won for

the 12th time in 14 games and broke a first-place tie with Cleveland, which

lost 2-1 at Kansas City earlier Monday.

The White Sox won it with three unearned runs in the ninth off reliever Taylor

Rogers (1-3), taking advantage of a drop of a routine fly ball by Max Kepler

on Edwin Encarnacion's one-out fly to right.

After McCann singled, Robert broke the 5-5 tie with his double down the

left-field line. One out later, Mazara made it 8-5 with a two-run single to

right.

Matt Foster (4-0) picked up the win in relief. Alex Colome pitched a scoreless

ninth to earn his seventh save.

Lucas Giolito, making his first start since no-hitting the Pittsburgh Pirates

on Tuesday, retired the side in order in the first to extend his hitless

innings streak to 12 and his scoreless innings streak to 18 before the Twins

sent eight batters to the plate in the second.

Minnesota parlayed a walk, two hits and three errors into three runs. He left

after pitching five innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits and

a walk while striking out eight.

Miguel Sano went 2-for-3 with a home run and three runs scored for slumping

Minnesota, which lost its sixth consecutive game.

Minnesota took a 3-0 lead in the second when Eddie Rosario led off with a

walk. He went to third when a single by Sano rolled past right fielder Adam

Engel and went to the wall for the first error of the inning.

Luis Arraez followed with an RBI single to the gap in left-center. Marwin

Gonzalez then made it 3-0 when Madrigal fielded his potential double play

grounder and threw wildly into left field, allowing Sano and Arraez to score.

Sano made it 4-0 in the third with his seventh home run of the season to

left-center.

The White Sox cut it to 4-2 in the fourth by taking advantage of the wildness

of Twins starter Rich Hill, who walked the first three batters of the inning.

Engel followed with a two-run single.

Chicago tied it in the sixth on Abreu's two-out, two-run double to

right-center off reliever Tyler Clippard.

The Twins regained the lead, 5-4, on an RBI single by Jake Cave in the bottom

half, but Robert tied it in the seventh with his 10th homer of the season, a

449-foot drive to dead center.

