Beleniuk edges out Lorincz to win 87kg Greco-Roman wrestling gold

By Eurosport

1 hour ago

Watch action from Astana as Hungary's Lorincz is narrowly beaten by Ukraine's Beleniuk to the gold medal in the 87kg Greco-Roman wrestling.

