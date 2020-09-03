WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Iran not to execute champion wrestler Navid Afkari, citing a Fox News report that Afkari had been sentenced to death for participating in anti-government demonstrations in 2018.

"To the leaders of Iran, I would greatly appreciate if you would spare this young man’s life, and not execute him. Thank you!" Trump said in a tweet that included a link to the Fox News report (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Beech)

Wrestling
WWE-McIntyre shines spotlight on British wrestling with sport at a standstill
11/04/2020 AT 11:29
Wrestling
Wrestling-Governing body plans to stage first world championship in Olympic year
06/04/2020 AT 13:38
Wrestling
Wrestling-Bulgaria's Nazaryan aims to follow in father's footsteps
27/02/2020 AT 11:23