Dudova, Bulgaria's Olympic medal hope, will miss a national wrestling championship next week as her recovery would take about a month, the federation said in a statement published on its website.

"I'm fine, I'm recovering at home," the 21-year-old was quoted as saying in the statement.

Dudova won three European titles between 2017 and 2019, competing in three different categories - 55 kg, 57 kg and 59 kg. Last year she won a silver medal at the World Championship in Budapest.

A psychologist will be working with Dudova during her recovery, the federation said.