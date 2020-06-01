-

The driver line-ups for the two 2020 customer Honda Racing WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup teams can today be revealed.

Argentinians Esteban Guerrieri and Néstor Girolami will, for a second season in succession, race forALL-INKL.COMMünnich Motorsport, while Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi will also remain team-mates for 2020 - this time atALL-INKL.DEMünnich Motorsport.



Both teams will operate under theALL-INKL.COMMünnich Motorsport umbrella, which has expanded for 2020, but will run its pair of respective Honda Civic Type R TCRs separately.



This image, captured at WTCR Race of China last season, shows from left to right: Néstor Girolami, Esteban Guerrieri, Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi.

WTCR WTCR 2020: Reasons to get excited 14 MINUTES AGO

The post A formula for success: ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport reveals its Honda Racing WTCR line-ups appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR WTCR governing body FIA joins forces with RM Sotheby’s for #RaceAgainstCovid online auction 6 HOURS AGO