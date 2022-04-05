TCR Australia racer Luke King has ambitions to race in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.
King, who drove an Audi RS 3 LMS to fourth place in TCR Australia last season, toldAuto Actionof his plans to step up to WTCR later this season.
“I’m trying to line things up so we have a good deal for either the second half of this year or we do some really good one off events, WTCR is your hot scoop,” King toldAuto Action. “We have some Asian sponsors continuing from 2021 [and] there are some pretty cool events I’d like to be in and those are the ones we are targeting.”
If King’s ambitions reach fruition then he would follow in the wheel tracks of Dylan O’Keeffe, the only Australian to have raced in WTCR so far. Competing as a wildcard, O’Keeffe finished P13 and P12 at WTCR Race of Belgium at Circuit Zolder in September 2020.
“The calibre of the category is quite high in Australia,” King toldAuto Action. “That’s a good yardstick for us, it shows we could go and do WTCR as well.”
WTCR regulations allow drivers to compete on a one-off or selected-race basis as a wildcard. Although wildcard racers are not eligible for overall points, they can chase WTCR Trophy points under new rules for 2022.
Photo:TCR Australia/Jack Martin
