A step up from Monaco: Coronel can’t hide his Macau adoration ahead of Pre-season Esports WTCR

Tom Coronel has made a steady start to the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship in his DHL-backed Comtyou Racing-run Audi RS 3 LMS. But he’ll be aiming for a top 10 at one of his favourite tracks, albeit the virtual version, tonight.

“If you say a street circuit already a racing driver starts to get excited,” said Dutchman Coronel. “You have Monaco but then you have the next step and it’s Macau. You have the high speed, it’s so tight and it’s easy for somebody in front of you to make a mistake and that will give you a big handicap.



“Once you’ve touched the barrier and had damage to your car your confidence will be one step down and you will never get it back, never. Once you have a problem you will carry it like a backpack full with led.



“You have to get in the Macau mode and taste the track, absorb the tension of the whole situation.”

