Approved by the WMSC at its online meeting yesterday, the FIA WTCR Female Driver Title is subject to a minimum of three all-season entries being received.



As well as being eligible for overall WTCR points, competitors will score points towards the FIA WTCR Female Driver Title on the same basis as the overall classification.



Back in March Jessica Bäckman (pictured), a podium finisher in TCR Europe driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR, celebrated International Women’s Day by revealing her ambition to race in WTCR one day.



She said: “My ambition is to get to the World Touring Car Cup and be a professional driver. That’s my dream in a few years. It’s hard to get there but to get there I need to get good positions in TCR Europe and then show I belong in WTCR.



“What I like about this sport is that you actually can drive with women and men against each other. There are not so many sports where you can do it and I feel I have the potential to succeed as much as a man does.”