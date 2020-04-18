Adamo looks back on 2018 WTCR title decider with La Gazzetta dello Sport

As part of a series of online interviews with leading motorsport figures, Giulio Masperi of La Gazzetta dello Sport spoke to Hyundai Motorsport head Andrea Adamo and asked him about Gabriele Tarquini’s dramatic WTCR title triumph at the Macau season finale in 2018.

One year and five months on from the Italian’s capture of the inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title in a BRC Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR, Adamo remembers the occasion with great fondness.



“It was a very demanding season,” Adamo told Masperi, a respected journalist from Italy. “It was fantastic for us because we were able to win the first world championship ever for Hyundai. The final victory was the perfect happy ending of a very strong work that my group showed in the Customer Racing [department]. It was very exciting.



“Having won with Gabriele, who I know very well, a partner in different other past adventures, it was for me doubly exciting. In the spring of 2017 Gabriele was the first expert I called to create a new Hyundai Motorsport project, the all-new i30 N TCR.



“Gabriele was enthusiastic for that opportunity, he decided to work very hard with us: his victory in 2018 was the perfect final chapter [of that season] during a thrilling final weekend in Macau.”



Watch the full interview, in Italian, including footage from 2018 WTCR title decider in Macau from Eurosport, here:https://video.gazzetta.it/adamo-hyundai-rally-pista-pochi-slogan-tanti-risultati/6687d238-7bd6-11ea-8f01-51f75829af34



With special thanks to Giulio Masperi and La Gazzetta dello Sport

