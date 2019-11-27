After a whirlwind week, WTCR’s Azcona aims to end 2019 on a high in Malaysia

Mikel Azcona completed a whirlwind week with a point on his Macau debut to remain on top in his bid to finish as the top rookie in the final WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO rankings.

Azcona arrived in Macau a winner following his TCR class triumph in the Spanish Endurance Championship (CER) finale in Barcelona alongside Evgeni Leonov. And he impressed further with the ninth fastest time in Free Practice 1 and P10 in Free Practice 2, his first taste of the Circuito da Guia.



Although his weekend unravelled following his run to P10 in First Qualifying, the Spaniard remains the best placed rookie on the #RoadToMalaysia – where the 2019 season will be decided from 12-15 December – after he finished P15 in Race 2.



“This was a tough weekend results wise, but I'm happy with the experience gained both for myself and the team,” said the PWR Racing CUPRA driver. “This is our first season in WTCR and it's tough to compete against the more experienced teams and drivers, especially at this kind of track. I look forward to finish off the season on a high at the last race in Malaysia.”

