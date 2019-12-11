After ice a WTCR podium would be nice for Panis

Aurélien Panis starts the deciding rounds of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO chasing a podium and boosted by victory at the Trophée Andros season opener in his native France last weekend.

After fellow WTCR / OSCARO racer Yann Ehrlacher claimed a debut win in the opening counter at Val Thorens, Panis won the second event of the weekend and arrived in Malaysia leading the standings.



Panis will now look to transfer that form – produced in ambient temperatures of minus five degrees centigrade – to the Sepang International Circuit where temperatures will be 40 degrees higher.



“It was nice weekend, a lot colder than here but I am leading the championship and that’s cool,” said the Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA Racing driver. “Directly after Val Thorns we went to the airport in Lyon and flew to Dubai, Dubai to Kuala Lumpur and I arrived on Monday night with no rest but that’s fine and I’m really happy to be here for the last race of the season.”



Of his target for WTCR Race of Malaysia, Panis said: “I just drive the track on the simulator but it looks nice although we don’t have video, data, nothing. It’s new for most people so we will see and for sure we want to finish the season in a good way. We did a lot of good things this season with some top fives but we were never on the podium. So, if I can jump on the podium, that would be nice.”

