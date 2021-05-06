Luca Filippi is the latest star name to join PURE ETCR after Romeo Ferraris confirmed the Italian ace – who made several impressive appearances in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2020 – will race its Giulia ETCR in the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car series this year.

Italian Filippi, 35, is the second driver announced for the programme, alongside Monegasque Stefano Coletti, and drove the Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris for the first time in testing at Autodromo Vallelunga in late March.“I have accepted with enthusiasm the opportunity to join Romeo Ferraris to compete in PURE ETCR, a very innovative project in all respects,” said Filippi. “From a professional point of view, as a driver, it is very nice to share my experience in electric and touring-car racing with a constructor. I felt completely at ease working last year with Michela Cerruti, Mario Ferraris and the entire Romeo Ferraris staff. I am sure that we will continue that trend, and we are ready to take up a bigger and even more exciting challenge."PURE ETCR from Eurosport Events, which also promotes the WTCR, is due to get underway at Vallelunga in Italy from June 18-20.