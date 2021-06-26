Jessica Bäckman continues her maiden WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup campaign in Portugal this weekend fresh from making history in Germany at the start of June.

The Swedish racer, 23, became the first female driver to not only race in the WTCR but to score points, a feat she achieved with P14 in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Germany.



At Circuito do Estoril this weekend, Bäckman will continue behind the wheel of a Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR run by Italian team Target Competition. Her older brother Andreas pilots a second Target-run Elantra as part of the WTCR’s first all-sibling line-up.

WTCR Saturday at WTCR Race of Portugal AN HOUR AGO

WTCR Team boss Engstler sets out WTCR podium mission 13 HOURS AGO