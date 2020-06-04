WTCR

After running for 350 kilometres it’s time for a round of golf, says WTCR ace Tarquini

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

-

Following his memorable appearance on WTCR Fast Talk presented by Goodyear last month, BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Gabriele Tarquini is the latest Hyundai-powered star to take part in Hyundai Motorsport’s Home Shakedown series.

This is what the inaugural winner of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup had to say from his home in Italy.

How are you Gabriele?“I am fine, fortunately. My family and I have been able to pass through this difficult moment in time for everybody without any problems.”

You’re at home in Italy with your family?“Yes, myself, my wife, my daughter and my son are all at home. Luckily, we have enough rooms in the house because everyone needs their own space and separate computers. My children are 14 and 15 and studying over the internet and need different rooms to speak with their teachers.”

Italy was one of the first European countries to go into lockdown, how is the situation now?“For the first month of lockdown in Italy, it was very difficult to leave your house. Everything was closed and it was a psychologically tough moment for everybody. From 18 May we were allowed to move around the region, and this has made a real difference.”

What does your exercise regime now entail?“In the last two months, I had run more or less 350km on the treadmill, but I was starting to get bored. Now I am allowed to run outside. We live close to the beach and the sea, it’s a really beautiful place to exercise and keeps my motivation going. The golf course in our region has also opened up recently. I fell in love with golf a few years ago so I’m glad I can start playing again.”

How else have you been keeping busy?“In the beginning I was able to keep training indoors with my running machine and some weights – it’s not really a fully-equipped gym, but enough to keep exercising. I’ve also been doing almost daily interviews with Italian journalists. It’s been nice to spend some time with my family. I don’t often stay home for this long so I’ve been doing some jobs around the house, and organising things that I’ve accumulated over my career, but which have been abandoned in a pile for another day. Some of them are from 40 years ago and I haven’t looked at them since! It kept me occupied for 10 days as I went through and catalogued everything and, without the lockdown situation, I don’t think I would have done it, so I’m making the most of this time.”

Have you been keeping in touch with the team?“Yes, especially with the Team Manager of BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse. We’ve spoken every week; he calls to ask how I am. I have been in contact with Andrea Adamo as well, just to keep informed about when we might go racing again.”

You haven’t been tempted to join the esports craze?“No, I don’t think it is for me! I have driven on a simulator in the past, but I think starting from zero I would be too far behind to be competitive. Instead I’ve been concentrating on real-life racing and watching videos from the past 10 seasons. I’ve focused on finding videos from different angles that I’ve never seen before. Before lockdown I wouldn’t spend much time doing, but it’s been good to use the time to learn something.”

Do you have a message for fans missing racing?“I hope that we are past the worst. Here where I am, everything is restarting around us. I hope that our sport and normal life can resume as soon as possible. We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. I miss racing, I miss the cars, and I hope to be back at it again soon.”

The post After running for 350 kilometres it's time for a round of golf, says WTCR ace Tarquini appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

